Indiana Jones' main love interest, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), made her triumphant return to the series in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Is she in the final film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

In the middle of Dial of Destiny, Indy (Harrison Ford) reveals that his son Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) died after enlisting in the war. Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) asks what he'd do if he could go back in time, and he said stop his son from enlisting.

“Did he do it to please you?” Helena asks.

We learn that he did it in defiance and while that's one thing he cannot change, he'd want to go back in time and warn his son that he would die if he enlisted. It's an emotional scene, but it explains Indy's motivations later on in the film.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The ending of Dial of Destiny sees Indy and Helena get stuck two thousand years ago during the battle of Syracuse. They encounter Archimedes, and as much as Indy wants to stay behind, Helena won't let that happen and knocks him out to take him back to the present day, 1969. Indy wants to stay back and feels like it's his life purpose after having studied and taught all of this his entire life.

Indy wakes up much like he does at the beginning of the film, and upon seeing Helena, he asks why she wouldn't let him stay in the past. He claims he has nothing to live for before Marion walks into his apartment. Everyone clears the apartment for them to share a moment, and as the pair embrace in the kitchen, you can hear Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) singing the same song he drunkenly sang for the two in Raiders of the Lost Ark as he exits the building and the two replicate their “Where doesn't it hurt?” bit from Raiders.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.