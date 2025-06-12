Michael Carter-Williams last played in the NBA for the Orlando Magic during the 2022-2023 season. At 33 years old, Carter-Williams still stays in shape, but it's not for a chance at getting a 10-day contract.

These days, the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year is making sure his body is in shape so that he can come out swinging in the boxing ring. On May 29, Carter-Williams made his amateur boxing debut in a charity event in New York to raise funds for young adults in recovery from substance abuse.

Michael Carter-Williams is taking his boxing career one step at a time

The charity event Carter-Williams participated in was the “Broad Street Brawl” in Manhattan where he faced 36-year-old Sam Khatib. It featured nine amateur bouts and an exclusive performance by Yung Wylin.

When he made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said one of the main reasons he chose to participate in the event was to scratch that “itch” of competition.

“I think it’s just to scratch that itch,” Carter-Williams said. “I’ve been competing my whole life, and that’s something I want to do. I want to continue to compete. I respect the sport. I’m a big fan.”

Carter-Williams finished his first boxing match victorious. It consisted of three two-minute rounds and ended with the former hooper winning via unanimous decision.

Now that his first fight is officially in the books, the question everyone has on their minds is whether or not Carter-Williams will be getting back into the ring again soon.

“I think you will see me again. I definitely want to improve on some things,” Carter-Williams said. “I’m a competitor. Who knows where it will be? My kids love it—my wife, my family—so I will definitely be back out there.”

Article Continues Below

Michael Carter-Williams isn't the first former NBA player to try boxing

In the past five years, at least six former NBA players have stepped into the boxing ring. The most notable has to be Nate Robinson, who got knocked out in the second round by Youtuber Jake Paul in 2020.

Former all-star Deron Williams also once fought in the boxing ring for charity, taking on former NFL player Frank Gore as one of the undercards to Jake Paul's fight in 2021. Williams won the fight via split decision.

Another former NBA player fans these days are still familiar with who once entered the boxing ring is Nick Young. In 2022, Young was part of a celebrity boxing event where he went up against Malcolm Minikon.

One of the few NBA players with multiple bouts in the boxing ring is Lamar Odom. The two-time NBA champion has faced Aaron Carter and Todd Bridges.

Carter-Williams' boxing debut might've been just an amateur fight for charity. But given his long wingspan and impressive showing, boxing could open the door to a remarkable second act.