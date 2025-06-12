Over the last couple of weeks, it has become clear WWE's Bronson Reed is a Sabrina Carpenter fan, and he is celebrating the release date announcement of her new album, Man's Best Friend.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to give his take on the announcement. Carpenter's album cover features her a man (who is not revealed) holding her hair while she is on the ground.

“All I'm saying is I wear a lot of black suits,” said Reed in his post, which has over one million views.

This was not the first time Reed has mentioned Carpenter on X. On June 3, 2025, he celebrated his return to WWE after being out for several months with an injury. In the post, he also mentioned her tease for her latest single, “Manchild.”

“Bronson is back on your TV, Sinners is out today on digital, and [Sabrina Carpenter] released that teaser,” Reed's post read. “Life's good.”

Currently, Bronson Reed is on his best run with WWE. He is part of Seth Rollins' stable with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Reed returned at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, helping Rollins and Breakker beat CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

He was out since November 2024 with a foot injury. Reed got hurt while competing in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Article Continues Below

Sabrina Carpenter's new album release date

On June 11, 2025, Carpenter announced the release date of her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend. It will come out on August 29, 2025, just over a year after Short n' Sweet came out on August 23, 2024.

The first single for the album, “Manchild,” was released on Thursday, June 5, 2025. It was her first single since “Busy Woman” came out on March 7, 2025, from the deluxe edition of Short n' Sweet.

“Manchild” was written by Carpenter, Amy Allen, and Jack Antonoff. Carpenter also co-produced it with Antonoff. “Inside of Your Head When You've Just Won an Argument with a Man” was the B-side of the single.

She then performed the song live for the first time the following day at the Primavera Sound Festival on June 6, 2025. More than likely, she will perform it when the Short n' Sweet Tour resumes in July 2025.

Short n' Sweet was a critical success. Carpenter garnered six Grammy nominations for the album. She won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.” It also was nominated for Record of the Year at the ceremony