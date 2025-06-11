Over two years ago, former First Lady Michelle Obama joined the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, on stage during his tour when it stopped in Barcelona, Spain.

Now, the two have caught up on Obama's podcast, IMO, which she co-hosts with Craig Robinson (the full episode has since dropped). The podcast's social media account posted a preview on Instagram where they talked about the moment.

“You did an excellent job as a backup singer, may I say, Springsteen raved. “You did an excellent job as a backup singer and tambourinist.”

Obama similarly looked back on the memory fondly. “That was a surreal experience,” she recalled. “Being on stage with you singing our hearts out, that was a lot of fun.”

She then praised the Boss for his three-hour show, an impressive feat for a man in his 70s who has toured the world for decades. He quipped, “What else can I do?”

“You could do two,” she reasoned, “but you play for three hours nonstop. Nonstop. You don't talk much; you sing through and move through the whole thing. It's incredible to watch you perform.”

This is normal for Springsteen and the E Street band. “We put the pedal to the metal from [the] first note to the last,” he explained.

When did Michelle Obama and Bruce Springsteen perform on tour?

During Springsteen's show in Barcelona, Spain, on April 28, 2023, Obama came out on stage with the Boss. She joined Kate Capshaw and Patti Scialfa during the encore as a backing vocalist and tambourinist when he performed “Glory Days” from his Born in the U.S.A. album.

Springsteen has a long-standing relationship with the Obama family. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2016, and they also recorded an eight-part podcast titled Renegades: Born in the USA — which is also the title of the book they wrote together in 2021.

Currently, Springsteen is still on the same tour Michelle Obama joined him on stage for in 2023. The tour with the E Street Band is in its third year and is once again in Europe.

As of the time of this writing, the tour is set to conclude on July 3, 2025, in Milan, Italy. He will have played 130 shows throughout its six legs from February 2023 to July 2025.