Donna Kelce is adding a new chapter to her public rise by stepping into the world of reality television. Donna, the beloved mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce has officially joined the cast of Season 4 of The Traitors, Peacock’s Emmy-winning social strategy game, per TMZ.

Hosted by Alan Cumming and filmed in a remote Scottish castle, The Traitors blends teamwork with suspicion. Contestants form alliances to win a prize pot while a secret group of “traitors” tries to sabotage them. Donna will join a packed cast that includes returning reality stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother, The Real Housewives, Survivor, and Dancing With the Stars. Notable names this season include Ron Funches, Michael Rapaport, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, and returning competitor Dorinda Medley.

Donna’s name might stand out in the lineup, but she’s no stranger to being in front of a camera. She first captured the hearts of fans during Super Bowl LVII when her sons played on opposing teams. Her split Chiefs-Eagles jersey became a viral sensation, and her warm personality made her an instant favorite among football fans. Since then, she’s appeared in commercials for Pillsbury and Ziploc, and even made cameo appearances in two Hallmark movies.

From football fame to the game of suspicion

Article Continues Below

Donna’s background is as versatile as the rest of the cast. A native of Ohio, she studied radio and television at Ohio University and spent years working in the banking industry. That media foundation may come in handy now, as she prepares to navigate a game full of whispering alliances and strategic betrayals.

She’s not the only sports figure in the mix either. Former NFL player and Bachelor alum Colton Underwood joins the cast, along with Olympic figure skating duo Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The producers have made a habit of including unexpected players in recent seasons. Last year’s cast featured Dylan Efron, brother of Zac, and Sam Asghari, former husband of Britney Spears.

Donna Kelce may not have the typical reality resume, but she brings a unique combination of warmth, sharp instincts, and game-day grit. This time, though, she won’t be watching from the stands. She’ll be in the arena.