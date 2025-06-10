For weeks, whispers circled like a fast break—Michael Jordan, the six-time NBA champion and cultural icon, was reportedly joining NBC’s NBA coverage for a massive $40 million a year. That figure raised eyebrows, not just for its size, but because it would have eclipsed his highest single-season salary during his playing career, per MSN.

But let’s clear the air. According to Front Office Sports, that sky-high number is simply not true. A source told the outlet that the $40 million rumor is exaggerated and Jordan's potential salary would be nowhere near that figure. NBC, for its part, isn’t saying anything officially. But insiders close to the situation are waving off the speculation like a blocked shot in the paint.

The math didn’t quite add up anyway. Charles Barkley, one of the most visible and colorful analysts in sports media, reportedly makes half that amount from TNT. While Jordan’s name carries more global weight, even he wouldn’t be walking into a booth and instantly doubling the salary of a media mainstay like Chuck.

Stephen A. Smith’s Take: “He’s Going to Be Brutally Honest”

The buzz around Jordan doesn’t stop with the paycheck. His potential entry into sports broadcasting has generated curiosity for a different reason—his voice. Not his literal voice, but his perspective. On the PBD Podcast, Stephen A. Smith offered a glimpse into what fans can expect if Jordan joins the mic.

“Michael Jordan is going to be brutally honest,” Smith declared. “He’s not going to be passive. He’s going to tell you what’s going on.”

Smith, who’s been in contact with Jordan over the years, believes the former Bulls star won’t hold back. That might come as a surprise to fans used to Jordan’s reserved demeanor post-retirement. But behind closed doors, Jordan’s been known to dissect the game with sharp clarity and bold opinions. Smith even joked that if MJ tones it down, he’ll be in his ear calling him out.

So while the $40 million headline might not hold up, the real story could be even more compelling. Jordan doesn’t need a record-breaking salary to make a mark in broadcasting. He just needs a platform—and according to Smith, he’s ready to deliver.