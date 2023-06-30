As is the question with any blockbuster release nowadays — does the latest Indiana Jones adventure, the Dial of Destiny, have a post-credits scene?

Warning: Light spoilers ahead for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The very last scene of Dial of Destiny sees the reunion of Indy (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen). The two riff on their “Where doesn't it hurt?” bit from Raiders of the Lost Ark and the camera cuts to a shot of Indy's fire escape where his fedora resides. The Iris shot then closes in on the hat as Ford grabs it and takes it out of frame. The end credits — which are stylized like the Raiders of the Lost Ark opening credits — then roll.

In short, there are no mid or post-credits scenes in Dial of Destiny. There are about eight minutes of credits, however, before one final LucasFilms logo pops up.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final film in the popular series. Harrison Ford once again returns as Indy as he has to retrieve the Antikytherea (or the titular dial of destiny) before it gets into the hands of Jürgen Voller — a former Nazi that has been recruited by NASA to assist in the Space Race and foe from a quarter-century earlier. Phoebe Waller-Bridge also stars in the film as Indy's goddaughter, Helena. Filling out the rest of the cast is John Rhys-Davies as Sallah from earlier films, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw (Helena's father), Boyd Holbrook as Klaber (Voller's henchman), and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, a U.S. government agent. Antonio Banderas also appears as Renaldo — an old friend of Indy. James Mangold (Walk the Line, Ford v. Ferrari) directed the film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.