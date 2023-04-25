While it shouldn’t come as a surprise, it does appear that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be Harrison Ford‘s last time donning the iconic fedora, whip, and satchel.

Speaking to Total Film, Ford emphasized that this will be his last time playing Indiana Jones, “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Let’s hope he’s right, as Ford is synonymous with the role, and recasting it down the line would be a bad idea (as inevitable as it seems). However, Variety broke the news last fall of Disney’s plans for an Indiana Jones TV show, but Ford said that he will “not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition.”

The news of Ford hanging up the fedora really isn’t surprising — especially with the frequency at which these films have come out since the original trilogy. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008 — 19 years after The Last Crusade — and Dial of Destiny is coming 15 years after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Ford’s now 80 years old, and hopefully Dial of Destiny gives the kind of closure to the character and the actor who made him famous that they likely desired after the last film. Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

While Harrison Ford is 80 years old, that hasn’t slowed down his production. He’s set to appear in both Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts as Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk (taking over the role from the late William Hurt), and he made the leap over to streaming series for the first time with roles in 1923 — a Yellowstone prequel — and Shrinking for Apple TV+.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere on May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival and will be released in theaters on June 30.