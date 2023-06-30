The fourth Indiana Jones movie, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, attempted to pass the fedora to a new generation with the character of Mutt (Shia LaBeouf). However, Harrison Ford's last adventure with the fedora and whip, Dial of Destiny, reveals the fate of the character and answers the question of whether or not Mutt is in Dial of Destiny.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: at long last I know what became of Mutt Williams. I can finally be at peace. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 18, 2023

In a quick, almost throwaway line in Dial of Destiny, we learn that Mutt has died. Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) asks Indy (Ford) what he'd do if he could go back in time. He reveals that Mutt had enlisted in the war and Indy says that he'd want to warn him against it because he ends up dying. The grief overcomes Marion (Karen Allen) and results in the demise of their marriage as well. It's the emotional crux of Indiana Jones' arc and explains why he has lost the fire to do almost anything in his life.

Shia LaBeouf not returning to the Indiana Jones franchise isn't that surprising, as the actor has had a roller-coaster career since Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He did star in a number of Transformers movies before taking on more dramatic roles in Fury and Honey Boy (a film about his childhood in which he played his father), and The Peanut Butter Falcon. But unfortunately, the actor has been involved in controversies over the past few years.

Luckily, Dial of Destiny doesn't dare make the same mistake twice and attempts to hand off the fedora to a new character. They let the iconic Indiana Jones ride off into the sunset after reconciling with his love. Mutt was introduced in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, originally unaware that Indy was his father. He was just going to him because he had heard of him through his mother, Marion, and they both have the bombshell dropped on them that they are related.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.