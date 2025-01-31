ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Indiana and Purdue. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Purdue prediction and pick.

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-7) travel to West Lafayette on Friday to face the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers (16-5) in the 220th installment of this storied rivalry. Purdue, coming off a 91-64 win against Michigan, is led by Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG) and Braden Smith (15.4 PPG, 8.9 APG), anchoring an efficient offense averaging 77.5 points per game. Indiana counters with Oumar Ballo (14.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG), who dominates the glass for a Hoosiers team that thrives on rebounding. With Purdue’s home-court advantage and Indiana seeking to bounce back from recent struggles, this clash promises intensity and drama.

Here are the Indiana-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Purdue Odds

Indiana:+11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +570

Purdue: -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Indiana Hoosiers are poised to upset the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers in their highly anticipated matchup at Mackey Arena on Friday night. Despite Purdue's impressive home record (10-1) and recent dominant victory over Michigan, the Hoosiers have the tools to pull off a surprise win. Indiana's success will hinge on the dominant presence of center Oumar Ballo, who leads the team with 14.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Ballo's efficiency in the paint, shooting an impressive 65.8% from the field, will be crucial in challenging Purdue's interior defense. Additionally, the Hoosiers' balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double figures, will keep the Boilermakers' defense on their toes.

While Purdue boasts a potent offense led by Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.1 PPG) and Braden Smith (15.4 PPG, 8.9 APG), Indiana's defense has shown the ability to limit opponents' three-point shooting, allowing just 8.0 made threes per game. This defensive prowess, combined with the Hoosiers' superior rebounding (33.9 RPG in their last 10 games compared to Purdue's 29.7), gives Indiana a fighting chance to control the pace and tempo of the game. If Indiana can exploit Purdue's relatively weak three-point defense (allowing 7.4 made threes per game) and capitalize on their own offensive firepower, they have a real shot at silencing the Mackey Arena crowd and securing a statement victory in this storied rivalry.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Purdue Boilermakers are well-positioned to secure a victory over the Indiana Hoosiers tomorrow night, thanks to their home-court dominance and balanced roster. Purdue has an impressive homecourt advantage at Mackey Arena, where the crowd energy and environment consistently overwhelm visiting teams. Led by junior guard Braden Smith, who averages 15.4 points and 8.9 assists per game, and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who contributes 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds, the Boilermakers boast one of the most efficient offenses in the Big Ten. Shooting 49.3% from the field as a team, they excel at creating high-percentage opportunities.

Defensively, Purdue has been equally strong, holding opponents to just 43% shooting and forcing 13 turnovers per game. Indiana relies heavily on Oumar Ballo’s rebounding and Tyrese Galloway’s playmaking, but Purdue’s ability to control the tempo and limit second-chance points gives them a significant advantage. Additionally, Matt Painter’s squad thrives in rivalry games, especially at Mackey Arena, where the Paint Crew provides one of the loudest atmospheres in college basketball. With their depth, discipline, and home-court advantage, Purdue is primed to extend their winning streak and solidify their position near the top of the Big Ten standings. Expect a hard-fought game, but Purdue’s consistency should prevail.

Final Indiana-Purdue Prediction & Pick

The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers are poised to extend their dominance over the Indiana Hoosiers when they clash at Mackey Arena on Friday night. Purdue's potent offense, averaging 77.5 points per game and shooting an impressive 49.3% from the field, will be a formidable challenge for Indiana's defense. Led by junior guard Braden Smith (15.4 PPG, 8.9 APG) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG), the Boilermakers have a balanced attack that can exploit Indiana's vulnerabilities. Purdue's home-court advantage at Mackey Arena will provide an additional edge in this rivalry matchup.

While Indiana's offense has shown potential, averaging 77.1 points per game, they've struggled with consistency, especially on the road. The Hoosiers will rely heavily on Oumar Ballo's rebounding prowess and Mackenzie Mgbako's scoring ability to keep pace with Purdue's efficient offense2. However, Purdue's superior three-point shooting (38.4% compared to Indiana's 32.4%) and better ball control (10.3 turnovers per game vs. Indiana's 12.0) give them a significant advantage. Given Purdue's recent form, their home-court dominance, and the statistical edge they hold in key areas, expect the Boilermakers to secure a convincing victory covering the spread at home on Friday night.

