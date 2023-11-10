Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones recently bought a mansion from rapper Lil Pump. Here's your chance to check it out!

Aaron Jones is an important piece for the Green Bay Packers as the team's running back. He is a Pro Bowl player and once led the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

Given Jones' much awaited return to the field, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Aaron Jones' $7 million mansion in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 2023 season didn't start well for the Packers running back after Jones suffered a hamstring injury. But while Jones' 2023 season has been rocky on the field, fortunately, he should have had no problems resting at his new $7 million mansion.

The Pro Bowl running back recently bought a Miami Beach mansion from rapper Lil Pump. The $7 million purchase was already quite a bargain, given that Lil Pump originally listed it in the market for as much as $8.7 million.

Here are some photos of Aaron Jones' $7 million mansion in Miami Beach.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Jones' latest property acquisition encompasses 5,165 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Furthermore, the mansion contains several eye-catching features. These include tall ceilings, a chef's kitchen equipped with modern appliances, a massive living room, a relaxing master bedroom with a spa like bath.

Aside from a solid interior, there's also plenty of room for Jones to enjoy some fresh air outdoors. The property contains a perch with a swimming pool and a spa.

On the perch, Jones will also have enough green spaces to engage in gardening activities. In addition to this, the perch also contains a boat dock, which should allow the running back to do some fishing or boating in Miami Beach.

Jones is expected to play an important role for the Packers this year. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Pro Bowl player can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jones has a net worth of as much as $5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Aaron Jones' $7 million mansion in Miami Beach.