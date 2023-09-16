Alex Bregman is a star infielder for the Houston Astros, toggling between third base and shortstop. He is a two time All-Star who has helped guide the Astros to two World Series wins. Bregman's rise to true MLB stardom began in 2017, when won gold with the United States at the 2017 World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles. Given Bregman's fame and notoriety in baseball, have you ever wondered how a pro athlete like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Alex Bregman's $3.33 million penthouse in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston, Texas.

Bregman has been playing for the Astros since 2016, so it's no surprise he put down roots in Houston. However, it looks like Bregman is looking for a change of personal scenery, listing his luxurious penthouse on the market with an asking price of $3.3 million.

Here are some photos of Alex Bregman's $3.33 million penthouse in Houston, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2020, the penthouse is located inside the Giorgetti Building in River Oaks, a swanky residential community west of downtown Houston, according to The Real Deal. The penthouse itself encompasses 3,900 square feet of living space., including three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The massive apartment has several features. These include a spacious living room, a formal dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances and an eat-in area, a home office and a primary bed suite with a walk-in closet and luxurious bath.

While most penthouses hardly have any outdoor space, this one's different. Bergman's property features a balcony that contains enough space for a barbecue station and several sitting areas.

Furthermore, as a resident of the building, Bregman has access to some of the building's amenities. These amenities include a fitness center, a dog spa, storage space, several pool and a conference room, among many others.

It's easy to see why a baseball star like Bregman made this penthouse his primary residence for awhile. The spacious, opulent digs no doubt helped Bregman get some rest and recovery from the grueling schedule of a professional athlete.

Bregman has already established himself as one of the most successful players in Astros history. As a result, it isn't surprising he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Bregman reportedly has a net worth of around $10 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Alex Bregman's $3.33 million penthouse in Houston, Texas.