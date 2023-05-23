Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

It’s safe to say that Ben Affleck is one of the most successful actors today. The two-time Oscar Award winner has starred in several notable films such as Good Will Hunting, Argo, Gone Girl, Justice League, and many others. With Affleck’s stacks resume, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Ben Affleck’s $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Just months before reuniting with Matt Damon in the movie called Air, Affleck and his newly wedded wife Jennifer Lopez were contemplating real estate-related decisions. After backing out on a $34.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion, the power couple has decided to set their sights on a different Pacific Palisades mansion, one that is being sold by March Capital Partners managing director Gregory Milken. Although the transaction isn’t final just yet, pop singer Jlo and two-time Oscar Award winner Affleck are already said to be in escrow for the purchase of the $64 million mansion.

Here are some photos of Ben Affleck’s $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 2005, the land property encompasses 1.08 acres. On top of the land, sits a 3,000 square foot guesthouse and the 13,000 square foot mansion. The main home includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. On the other hand, the guest house includes two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The main mansion features a movie theater, a spacious library, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a fitness gym, and many others.

Outside the main mansion, the property’s backyard includes a swimming pool with a spa, an 8,000 square foot grassy lawn which should give Affleck plenty of green spaces for gardening, and many others. From the property’s location, Affleck and Jlo can also enjoy breathtaking views of the canyon, city, and the mountains.

Ben Affleck is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that he’s also one of the highest-paid actors. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Affleck has a net worth of around $150 million. If that isn’t enough, his wife Lopez is also a highly successful world-class singer and dancer.

Aside from the $64 million mansion, Affleck also owns a home in Georgia. He also used to own a Pacific Palisades home, which he sold for $28.5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ben Affleck’s $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.