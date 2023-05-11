Fans of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are playing armchair psychologist all over social media today to analyze Affleck’s personal motivations for what’s sure to become “the slam heard ’round the internet.” A video clip circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows Affleck chivalrously opening the passenger door for his wife J-Lo, but then when she gets into the seat, he slams it with what, in the interest of objective reporting, I’ll just refer to as a little too much gusto.

See for yourselves what all the fuss is about:

Fans immediately took to social media to give their take on the brouhaha. Of course the masses quickly brought up the potential of relationship troubles. While others cautioned with the reminder that Affleck frequently appears upset in public. Jennifer Lopez has evened incorporated a meme poking fun at her husband’s usual comportment in an Instagram post she shared when the trailer was released for his movie Air (check it out right at the beginning of her video post):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Or perhaps, still, neither of these rationales explain Affleck’s loaded reaction. Perhaps he’s simply reminded every time he opens his car door that he’s overdue for an oil change which no one enjoys wasting an afternoon doing, and he’s slamming the door at the inhumanity of it all.

Regardless, one emotion that does seem to be clear is the look of disgust on Affleck’s face as he notices the person taking the video. It is the face of someone who knows they’re about to be meme-ified and is less than enthused about it.

Let this be a reminder to all chivalrous-minded spouses, especially on the eve of Mother’s Day weekend: always close a door you open for your wife as if someone’s about to post the video to social media. It’s a timeless lesson really.