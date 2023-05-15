Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Brie Larson has made a name for herself in the Hollywood scene, especially after taking up starring roles in Captain Marvel, Kong: Skull Island, Room, and Short Term 12. In fact, she also has one Oscar Award to her name. With Larson making a splash as of late, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Brie Larson’s $3.4 million home in Malibu, California.

After making notable appearances as Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel’s standalone film and in the second highest grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, Larson would reward herself by buying a 2,100 square foot home in Malibu. The purchase made Larson shell out as much as $3.4 million.

Here are some photos of Brie Larson’s $3.4 million home in Malibu, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1956, Larson’s 2,100 square foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It features a spacious living room, a formal dining area, slider doors, dual pane windows, a modern kitchen with modern appliances and cabinets, and a master bedroom that features a walk-in closet and a sleek bathroom.

Larson should have no trouble also getting some fresh air. The property’s backyard includes a brick driveway, a courtyard that offers green spaces which is sufficient for gardening, and a swimming pool. Given that Larson has made Captain Marvel come to life, this home should be perfect for the Oscar Award winner to rest away from the physical and mental demands of portraying a superhero on the big screen.

Given that Larson is one of the most seasoned actresses today, with one Oscar Award to her name, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she can afford to buy a luxurious home like this one. In fact around the same time she purchased the Malibu home, Larson also acquired a Woodland Hills home for $1.6 million which is much larger as it encompasses 3,583 square feet of living space.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Larson has a net worth of around $25 million. Aside from earning lucrative paychecks from her acting career, the Oscar Award winner also earns from a bevy list of endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brie Larson’s $3.4 million home in Malibu, California.