The Tennessee football program is enjoying its Tuesday so far as it has landed two commitments from elite four-star prospects, and another from a three-star cornerback. Linebacker TJ White and defensive lineman Dereon Albert announced that they will play for the Volunteers. Both of these players were recruited by numerous top programs across the country, but Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel found a way to secure the commitments. Then, Jamyan Theodore shared that he will join the program as well.

Four-star DL Dereon Albert commits to Tennessee

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Dereon Albert has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 290 DL from Jackson, MS chose the Vols over UNC, Mississippi State, & Arkansas.”

Dereon Albert had a simple message to share upon his commitment to the Tennessee football team:

“AGTG,” he said. “See it …..Touch it….Obtain it.”

Albert is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #184 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #28 DL and the #8 player in the state of Mississippi. Albert currently attends Jackson Academy in Jackson, MS. Some other programs that recruited him hard were North Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas, but Albert chose Tennessee.

“3-4 interior defensive lineman that shows the ability to win with a bevy of different pass rush options at the point of attack, including twitch, athleticism and power,” Albert's scouting report reads. “Estimated at a shade under 6-foot-2 and just north of 300-pounds, Albert’s unique blend of athletic traits and stout frame makes him a difficult assignment for opposing offensive linemen on a down-to-down basis.”

The Tennessee football program is getting a player that is good enough to make a major impact on the program during his playing days.

“Although he has a tendency to play a tad high off the line of scrimmage, the Magnolia State native demonstrates impressive first step quickness in addition to active hands that help him create consistent leverage and overcompensate against bigger and girthier blockers,” the scouting report adds. “The Jackson Academy standout also exhibits excellent pad level, using his compact and powerful frame to his advantage, showing the ability to unlock and explode out of his hips to help him create persistent penetration in the run game. Projects as a high level impact starter at the Power Four level that possesses the size, physical tools and technical refinement to add immediate dividends to his program on Saturdays.”

Four-star LB TJ White commits to Tennessee

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB TJ White has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 230 LB from Jackson, MS chose the Vols over Auburn, FSU, & Mississippi State.”

TJ White kept it short and sweet upon his commitment to the Tennessee football team:

“Why not the Vols?🍊” He said.

White is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #86 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #5 LB and the #3 player in the state of Mississippi. White also attends Jackson Academy in Jackson, MS. He had heavy interest from Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State, but Tennessee was the right fit.

“Hybrid defender that can get after the quarterback,” White's scouting report reads. “Snap count is heavy on the edge looks, but has also displayed the ability to drop as an off-ball linebacker in camp settings. Suddenness and unexpected power has proven to be no match for opposing offensive tackles as he attacks the corner with plenty of vigor. Super effective on delayed stunts as he builds momentum while crossing inside and flushes pockets with his downhill charge.”

White is one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class, and he should go on to have a successful career with the Tennessee football team.

“Frequently makes stops in backside pursuit and has impressive hash-to-hash range,” the scouting report continues. “Might be on the smaller side for a full-time defensive end, but owns encouraging length measurements and should undergo a physical transformation in the coming years as body appears to still be maturing. Projects as a potential difference-maker at the Power Four level with his burst and energy. Likely to find most success in a role that asks him to rush from the outside as a linebacker or match up across the line as a blitzer on passing downs.”

Three-star CB Jamyam Theodore commits to Tennessee

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 CB Jamyan “JT” Theodore has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’0 170 CB from Montreal, Canada chose the Vols over Ole Miss, Wisconsin, & Louisville.”

Theodore is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #768 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #64 CB and the #20 player in the state of Tennessee. Theodore currently attends Baylor school in Chattanooga, TN. Ole Miss, Wisconsin and Louisville did their best, but the Volunteers got the job done.

“Hyper-aware cornerback prospect with valuable two-way experience and corresponding ball skills,” his scouting report states. “Adept at breaking on throws from off coverage and will get mitts in the catch window even if the INT isn't there. Terrific ball production across sophomore and junior seasons with 11 total INTs. Offensive reps foster ball skills and awareness. Locates the ball in myriad coverage scenarios.”

Theodore is only a three-star, but that doens't mean that he won't go on to be a big impact player at Tennessee.

“Could provide flexibility in the secondary with anticipatory acumen and ball-hawking play style that translate to safety and nickel as well,” the scouting report adds. “Displays the desired competitive field demeanor for the corner position. Limited track and field catalog suggests room to improve explosiveness. Projects to the Power Four level as a natural corner with potential position flexibility who could become a quality starter with special teams value.”

What a day for the Tennessee football team. The Volunteers have added three players to their 2026 recruiting class, and it's shaping up to be a special one. Tennessee currently has a top-15 recruiting class, and when the rankings update, they should be able to climb even higher. Josh Heupel is doing a terrific job on the recruiting trail right now.