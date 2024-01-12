The 49ers led the way with a pair of unanimous All-Pros.

The NFL's All-Pro teams were released ahead of the playoffs on Friday and there was no shortage of San Francisco 49ers players grabbing the league's highest annual individual honor. Three players earned unanimous selections, two of which came from San Francisco's uber-talented roster.

Do it all running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Fred Warner both were selected unanimously along with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, per Ari Meirov. In total, the Niners had six All-Pro players, five of whom were first-team.

This is McCaffrey's third All-Pro selection and second time on the first team. He had arguably his best season as a pro in 2023, leading the league in rushing yards to go along with 21 total touchdowns. He topped 2,000 scrimmage yards for the second time in his career.

McCaffrey was getting MVP buzz toward the end of the season, but a few star-studded performances from Lamar Jackson, including one against the Niners, spelled the end of CMC's MVP run. He should still win Offensive Player of the Year though and is the betting favorite to do so.

As for Warner, this is his third first-team All-Pro honor. He was named an All-Pro in 2020 and 2022. Warner had 132 total tackles, six for loss and five QB hits. He also had a career-high four interceptions. The 49ers tied for the league lead with 22.

49ers stars being recognized

It is no secret to any football fan that the 49ers are one of the most talented teams in the NFL. Honors bestowed upon the players and coaches aren’t needed to hammer the point home, but being recognized by opponents and viewers of the game has to mean something.

Most players do take it as a true honor to be named an All-Pro. It separates you from the rest of the league and it is especially fulfilling when you get to do it with teammates.

Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner get to celebrate this achievement with George Kittle, Trent Williams and others in the 49ers locker room. They all will tell you they want more though and know that San Francisco is only three wins away from football immortality.