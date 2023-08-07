David Beckham is one of the most legendary soccer players. In fact, he has accomplished a lot in his soccer career, which is highlighted by six Premier League titles.

Given Beckham's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features David Beckham's $24 million apartment in Miami.

Back in the day, it was announced that Beckham was taking over football club Inter Miami, allowing him to lure football icon Lionel Messi to the MLS years later. But given Beckham's intentions to play an active role for Inter Miami, it isn't surprising that the six-time Premier League champion decided to make his home closer to his office. As a result, Beckham acquired a luxurious apartment in Miami. The Hall of Fame soccer legend shelled out $24 million to buy the property.

Here are some photos of David Beckham's $24 million apartment in Miami.

Photos courtesy of: Hello Magazine

Photos courtesy of: Observer

Living in the One Thousand Museum, the building itself has 84 units. On the other hand, Beckham picked up a penthouse that encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plenty of room for Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, and their four children.

Inside Beckham's apartment features, the soccer star can enjoy a spacious living room, an Italian-inspired kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, several indoor lounge areas, a home gym, and several luxurious bedrooms that include their respective walk-in closets and sleek bathrooms. Furthermore, the apartment also emphasized tall windows, which should allow Beckham and his family to enjoy breathtaking views of the Miami skyline, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Biscayne Bay.

Outdoors, Beckham should be able to get some fresh air. The penthouse includes a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool.

Furthermore, as a resident of the One Thousand Museum building, Beckham also has access to privileges such as the building's indoor pool, fitness center, helipad, and much more.

Beckham carved out a successful soccer career. Currently, as the owner of Inter Miami, he managed to pull off a herculean effort luring Barcelona star Lionel Messi to the MLS. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Beckham has a net worth of around $450 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the decorated soccer star can afford to live in a lavish apartment.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on David Beckham's $24 million apartment in Miami.