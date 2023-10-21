Derrick Rose is a veteran point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. Rose began his career in Chicago with the Bulls, and while he suffered a handful of injuries, Derrick Rose cemented himself in the NBA after becoming the youngest player to win the MVP award in league history. Furthermore, he has prolonged his career by becoming a reliable player off the bench for various NBA teams.

Given Rose's legacy in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Derrick Rose's $2.8 million condo in Chicago.

Fresh from winning his MVP award, the Bulls rewarded Rose with a $95 million contract extension. As a result, he rewarded himself by picking up a condo in the Trump Tower in Chicago. In fact, Rose purchased an apartment in the 84th floor of the 92-story structure. The property purchase made the former MVP shell out $2.8 million.

Years later, Rose was encouraged to sell the same property after Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States in 2017. However, the MVP opted not to sell his Trump Tower condo, with the intention of keeping it for his family plans making a bigger profit from selling it in the future. His decision didn't really sit well for many.

Here are some photos of Derrick Rose's $2.8 million condo in Chicago.

Photos courtesy of: Huff Post

Rose's condo encompasses 3,102 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It contains several interior features. These include a spacious living room equipped with tall windows for Rose to enjoy breathtaking views of the city, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a master bedroom with a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom. Given that it's located inside the Trump Tower, it seems like the condo unit doesn't contain any outdoor space.

Rose has carved out a solid NBA career, despite suffering through numerous injuries. As a result, his peak as a superstar probably allowed him to purchase a luxurious condo like this one. Furthermore, the rejuvenation of his career as a reliable sixth man prolonged his lucrative NBA career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rose has a net worth of around $90 million. He is also married to Alaina Anderson, who is an Instagram model, fitness influencer and entrepreneur.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Derrick Rose's $2.8 million condo in Chicago.