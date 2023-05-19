Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Hailee Steinfeld is one of the young up-and-coming singers today. She has also showcased her potential in acting after having notable performances in Pitch Perfect 3, Disney and MCU TV series Hawkeye, Bumblebee, and many others. She is also an Oscar nominee. With Steinfeld’s rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how a young star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Hailee Steinfeld’s $8 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Around the same year she starred in MCU’s Hawkeye, Steinfeld treated herself by purchasing an Encino mansion that was once owned by singer and songwriter John Fogerty. For the purchase of the Encino mansion, Steinfeld shelled out $8 million, which allowed Fogerty to enjoy a decent $1.2 million profit.

Here are some photos of Hailee Steinfield’s $8 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 2016, Steinfeld’s Encino mansion encompasses 9,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The mansion features two luxe lounges that contain a fireplace, a wet bar, a decent dining area, a modern kitchen, a movie theater, a spacious living room, several walk-in closets, and many others.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Steinfeld should also have no problems getting some fresh air. The property includes a rooftop terrace with a lounge area which should allow the Oscar nominee to relax with the breathtaking view of the San Fernando Valley.

Outside the home, the property’s backyard includes a swimming pool with a spa and plenty of green spaces that include trees and grassy lawns.

Despite her age, Steinfeld has already pieced together a successful career in the entertainment industry. In fact, she might even be able to reach new heights in the near future with several acting projects and possible music in store for the Oscar nominee. As an actress, Steinfeld is set to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Musically, she is also set to release a new single called Sun Kissing.

With a successful career, it isn’t a surprise that Steinfeld can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steinfeld has a net worth of around $12 million.

Aside from the Encino mansion, Steinfeld used to reside in a Thousand Oaks mansion, where she lived with her parents. Although she’ll no longer live with them, Steinfeld will still just be a 30 minute drive away from her parents’ home.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Hailee Steinfeld’s $8 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.