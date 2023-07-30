Harry Styles first rose to fame as part of the hit band One Direction. Since then, Styles has carved out a solid career as a solo artist. Some of his hit singles include Sign of the Times, As It Was, Golden, and many more. He is also a three-time Grammy Award winner. Apart from being a successful musician, Styles has also held his own as an actor, starring in films such as Dunkirk, Don't Worry Darling, and My Policeman. Given Styles' success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? A Harry Styles house is very much in style. This article features Harry Styles' $8 million home in Sunset Strip, Los Angeles, California.

Back in 2016, One Direction decided to go on a hiatus. With One Direction's success, Styles would go on to do some real estate shopping. The three-time Grammy Award winner splurged on a home in Sunset Strip. For the property purchase, Styles shelled out $6.87 million. Just about a year later, the former One Direction star decided to move on from the property. Around the same time Styles released his first solo single called Sign of the Times, Styles listed the property at $8.5 million.

However, with no takers, Styles eventually reduced the price to $6 million. This forced the Sign of the Times singer to absorb a loss, after selling the home to Singaporean tech entrepreneur Patrick Grove. But fast forward to 2022: Styles' former home has returned to the market with an asking price of nearly $8 million.

Here are some photos of Harry Styles' $8 million home in Sunset Strip, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1946, the Harry Styles home has gone through major renovations since then. Styles' former home sits on 0.25 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 4,401 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The Sunset Strip estate features a movie screening room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a spacious living room with a fireplace that shares the same floor with the dining area, and a luxurious main bedroom with a sleek bathroom and a large balcony that contains enough space for an outdoor sitting area. From the main bedroom, one can also enjoy a breathtaking view of the city of Los Angeles.

Furthermore, there's also plenty of amenities to enjoy in the outdoor areas adjacent to the Harry Styles house. These include an al fresco dining space, a covered patio with a lounge area, and a swimming pool.

Styles has successfully established himself in the music industry as a solo artist after a successful run with One Direction. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Sign of Times singer can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Styles has a net worth of around $120 million.