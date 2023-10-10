Ice Cube is a solid rapper and actor. As a rapper, he has released hit songs such as It Was a Good Day, You Can Do It, Check Yo Self, and etc. On the other hand, as an actor, Ice Cube has appeared in movies such as 21 Jump Street, Three Kings, Ride Along, and many more. He is also a People's Choice Award nominee and a Kids' Choice Award nominee. Given his popularity, have you ever wondered how a celebrity like him lives?

This article features Ice Cube's $7.25 million home in Marina del Rey, California.

In 2016, Ice Cube starred in Ride Along 2. During the same year, the 21 Jump Street star also expanded his property portfolio. The property purchase made Ice Cube shell out $7.25 million. It's worth noting that the rapper turned actor bought the home from fellow actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Here are some photos of Ice Cube's $7.25 million home in Marina del Rey, California.

Originally constructed in 2011, his home encompasses 7,575 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The home has several amenities indoors. These include a formal dining area, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, a home office, a family room with a bar, a movie theater, a wine cellar, and many more.

The People's Choice Award nominee should also have no problems getting some fresh air. The property includes a terrace with enough outdoor space for a swimming pool, a firepit, a full-sized basketball court, and a sitting area.

Given the home's amenities, Ice Cube's Marina del Rey abode is certainly fit for a decorated Hollywood star like Cube. In fact, the home seems like the perfect destination to unwind from the hustle and hustle of the Hollywood lifestyle.

Ice Cube is a respectable figure in the Hollywood scene, having made waves both as a rapper and an actor. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Ride Along star can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Cube has a net worth of around $160 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ice Cube's $7.25 million home in Marina del Rey, California.