Rapper and actor Ice Cube made waves with his recent appearance on Tucker Carlson's Twitter show, Stay In Your Lane. The unlikely duo took a midday drive through Ice Cube's old neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, engaging in a candid discussion about various hot-button issues, TMZ shares.

One of the key topics discussed was the COVID-19 vaccine. Ice Cube expressed his reservations about the vaccine, stating that he felt it was a rushed job and didn't feel safe taking it. He clarified that he never publicly discouraged anyone from getting vaccinated but was upset when reports suggested he turned down a movie role due to his vaccine stance.

The conversation delved into politics, with both Ice Cube and Carlson expressing their skepticism towards politicians and their hidden agendas. When asked about Barack Obama, Cube admitted that he was initially hopeful about the former president's election, feeling proud that America took that step. However, he expressed disappointment that not much changed for the people he cared about over the years.

BLM Remarks

Ice Cube also shared his criticism of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization, stating that he didn't believe it had improved the lives of the Black people he knows and loves. Tucker Carlson's voice-over and editing during the discussion further attacked BLM, accusing them of misappropriating millions of dollars.

One of the most noteworthy moments of the interview was when Carlson referred to Ice Cube as one of the “least obedient” celebrities in Hollywood, leading to a discussion about Cube's decision not to get the COVID vaccine.

The conversation between the rapper and the conservative talking head was out of the blue and raised eyebrows across the internet. As Ice Cube and Tucker Carlson drove through the streets of South Central Los Angeles, they offered viewers a glimpse into their contrasting ideologies and opinions on critical issues.