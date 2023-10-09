As a cornerback, Jalen Ramsey certainly knows how to make his presence felt. Ramsey is a Super Bowl champion, a three-time All-Pro selection, and a six-time Pro Bowl player.

Given Ramsey's accomplishments in football, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jalen Ramsey's $14 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Just a year before the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Ramsey made sure he lived in a cozy place while in Los Angeles. As a result, the All-Pro player purchased a Hidden Hills mansion. The property purchase made Ramsey shell out $9.5 million.

But with his Rams stint ending after the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins trade acquisition made the decision to sell his Hidden Hills estate. The Super Bowl LVI champion listed the property with an asking price of $14 million.

Here are some photos of Jalen Ramsey's $14 million mansion in Hidden Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Originally constructed in 2020, Ramsey's mansion encompasses a whopping 10,100 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms.

The Hidden Hills estate contains several features. These include a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a sleek kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a media room, a fitness gym, a wine cellar, a game room, a sauna to relax, and a master bed suite with a balcony, its own fireplace, and a spa-like bath.

Aside from a beautiful interior, the home also boasts some nice outdoor space. The property's backyard features a basketball court, a swimming pool with a spa, a covered outdoor lounge, a sprint training hill, a sauna, and much more.

Just by looking at the home's amenities, it seemed like a great place for Ramsey to rest away from the physical and mental demands of the grueling NFL season.

Ramsey is one of the most decorated cornerbacks in the NFL. Given his lengthy football career, it isn't surprising that the Super Bowl LVI champion can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Ramsey has a net worth of around $60 million. He recently inked a lucrative five-year deal worth $105 million just a season before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jalen Ramsey's $14 million mansion in Hidden Hills.