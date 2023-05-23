Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest Hollywood stars today after she starred in several movie franchises such as The Hunger Games and X-Men. She also had notable performances in Silver Linings Playbook, Red Sparrow, American Hustle, Passengers, Don’t Look Up, and many others. With Lawrence’s decorated acting career, have you ever wondered how a star like her lives?

This article features Jennifer Lawrence’s $9.9 million penthouse in New York.

Although Lawrence has earned several distinctions in her acting career, the same cannot be said for real estate portfolio. Just roughly a year after reprising her role as Mystique in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Lawrence took an enormous loss.

In 2016, Lawrence bought a New York penthouse, which cost her $15.6 million. Four years later, Lawrence decided to sell the same property for as much as $15.5 million and $14.3 million. However, with no takers, the Hunger Games star was forced to sell the penthouse at nearly $10 million, which is approximately a $6 million loss for the Oscar Award winner. Lawrence probably wanted to get rid of the property, since it demands $100,000 annually in common charges, insurance, and taxes.

The property was sold to Marwan Kheireddine, who is the non-executive chairman of the Lebanon-based AM Bank.

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence’s $9.9 million penthouse in New York.

Lawrence’s previously owned penthouse encompasses 4,073 square feet of living space. The penthouse includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features tall ceilings and a decent dining area which shares the same floor with the living room. Lawrence’s previous crib also has a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a family room, and many others.

Furthermore, one of the property’s attractions also includes a terrace that provides an outdoor dining area, an outdoor kitchen, and an outdoor lounge area. From the terrace, Lawrence should also have no problems enjoying a breathtaking view of the busy streets of New York.

Although Lawrence absorbed a huge loss for this penthouse, she can still financially compensate for it through her active acting career. The Oscar Award winner is penciled to star in No Hard Feelings and Mob Girl. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lawrence has a net worth of around $160 million.

Even though Lawrence no longer owns the New York penthouse, she still owns other properties such as a $8.2 million Coldwater Canyon home and a $9 million home in Manhattan.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jennifer Lawrence’s $9.9 million penthouse in New York.