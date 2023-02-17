The Kansas City Chiefs captured their second Super Bowl title in the last four years, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, 38-35. In the win, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had another big game, once again finding the end zone in a playoff game.

Kelce has long been known to be a vocal player. After winning his second ring, Kelce took to the podium and brought back that old classic, screaming ‘You gotta fight, for your right, to party,” referencing the famous Beastie Boys song from the 1980’s.

On Thursday night, Kelce appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The two engaged in a karaoke session that ended up going viral. For almost 90 seconds, the two sang the same Beastie Boys song from 1986, with the live crowd joining in. It was a clear moment of celebration for Kelce and likely Chiefs fans everywhere.

Kansas City is on the verge of creating a dynasty. They have hosted the AFC Championship Game five consecutive seasons, becoming the first team to ever do so. They won three of those games and captured two of the three Super Bowl titles. One more championship and a dynasty is undeniable.

Travis Kelce once again had a monstrous season, lapping the field among tight ends statistically. He finished the regular season with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. In the playoffs, he racked up 27 catches for 257 yards and four more touchdowns, moving Kelce to second place all-time in playoff receiving touchdowns. Only Jerry Rice has more.