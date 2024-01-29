Joel Embiid is selling his penthouse in Philadelphia. It can be yours for only $5.5 million. Check out the views of Philadelphia!

Joel Embiid cemented himself as one of the best centers in NBA history after becoming the 2023 NBA MVP. The 7-foot elite center has also been the franchise cornerstone for the Sixers as of late, leading the team to consecutive playoff appearances.

Given Embiid's success in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Joel Embiid's $5.5 million penthouse in Philadelphia.

2018 was a huge year for Embiid. The Sixers center notched his first All-Star Game appearance, first All-Defensive team, and first All-NBA team.

With the intention of settling down in Philadelphia, Embiid opted to purchase a penthouse in the city. He shelled out $3.2 million to purchase the property. While living in the penthouse, the reigning NBA MVP also took out $3,800 on a monthly basis due to HOA fees.

Fast-forward to 2024, Embiid is starting his new year by attempting to unload his lavish penthouse. He recently listed the property in the market with an asking price of $5.5 million.

Here are some photos of Joel Embiid's $5.5 million penthouse in Philadelphia.

Photos courtesy of: Redfin

Originally completed in 2007, Embiid's penthouse encompasses 3,549 square feet of living space. It includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The penthouse contains plenty of eye-catching features. These include a laundry room, a family dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family room, and etc. Upstairs, the floor features the home's bedrooms, including the master bed suite, which includes a vanity section and a luxurious bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the new homeowner can enjoy the penthouse's terrace. Its enormous terrace has enough space for a swimming pool, a kitchen, several sitting areas, and an eat-in section.

Embiid is an elite center, who has dominated the NBA as of late. As a result, it isn't surprising that the NBA MVP is capable of affording a luxe penthouse like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Embiid has a net worth of around $85 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joel Embiid's $5.5 million penthouse in Philadelphia.