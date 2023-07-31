John Malkovich has carved out a memorable acting career. He has starred in various movies including Johnny English, Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich, Burn After Reading, Ava, and many more. Malkovich is also a two-time Academy Award nominee. With his accomplishments in the industry, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? A John Malkovich house is distinctive. A John Malkovich home might be off the beaten path, and in one sense — being in New England instead of Hollywood — it already is. This article features John Malkovich's $3.1 million house in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Back in 2006, Malkovich had an extremely busy year, appearing in several films such as Art School Confidential, Klimt, and Eragon. In order to treat himself, the two-time Oscar nominee did some real estate shopping by purchasing a Cambridge house. The property purchase cost Malkovich $1.6 million.

Fast forward to 2023: Malkovich has remained busy as an actor. Now, he is parting ways with his Cambridge abode. Originally, the Johnny English star listed the home with an asking price of $2.9 million. However, Malkovich was able to sell the property nearly $200,000 more than the original asking price.

Here are some photos of John Malkovich's $3.1 million house in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

What was the John Malkovich home encompasses 4,338 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to Architectural Digest. Some of the home's features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a decent dining area, two modern kitchens filled with sleek cabinets and equipped with top quality appliances, a game room with a table tennis area, a laundry room, and a primary bed suite with its own office.

While most of the property's features are inside, the backyard features a private garden filled with plenty of green spaces. This probably allowed Malkovich some fresh air in a different corner of the United States, far removed from Hollywood. Aside from the home's amenities, the property's location is also ideal given that is just a stone's throw away from various establishments including shopping areas and restaurants. This John Malkovich house is in the middle of a community, unlike a lot of Hollywood enclaves you will see for A-list movie stars. Malkovich's former Cambridge home also makes it easier for the homeowner to commute to Harvard Square.

Malkovich is a well-accomplished actor in the industry. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Malkovich has a net worth of around $25 million.

This is all the information that we have on John Malkovich's $3.1 million house in Cambridge, Massachusetts.