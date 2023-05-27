Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Justin Bieber has been entertaining fans around the world since his teenage days. The Grammy award winner has released countless hit singles such as Baby, Beauty And a Beat, Stay, Love Yourself and Holy, among others. With Bieber’s achievements as a musician, have you ever wondered how a worldwide sensation like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Justin Bieber’s $8 million house in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2021, Bieber absorbed a $500,000 loss after selling a Beverly Hills home for only $8 million which he bought only in 2018. Initially, Bieber listed the property with an asking price of $9 million. However, with no takers, the Canadian superstar was forced to take a loss. Fortunately, just a month later, Bieber released a successful album called Justice, which went on to garner three million in total album units sold around the world. The album’s significant success should compensate the Baby singer for his real estate loss.

Here are some photos of Justin Bieber’s $8 million house in Beverly Hills, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally constructed in 1932, Bieber’s former Beverly Hills home sits on less than a quarter acre of land and encompasses 6,132 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Furthermore, the house includes a living room with a fireplace, gourmet kitchen, dining area, movie room, office, wine cellar, and a master bedroom that features a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom.

Aside from the home’s interiors, Bieber probably didn’t have much problems getting some fresh air. The property features a swimming pool, outdoor cabana and a sufficient amount of green space filled with grass and banana plants.

Bieber is certainly a worldwide sensation. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that he is also one of the richest singers today. Bieber has a net worth of around $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Aside from his lucrative career as a musician, Bieber also earns from various endorsement deals and business ventures.

Aside from the $8 million Beverly Hills home, Bieber also owned other properties such as a $7.2 million Calabasas home and a $28.5 million home also in Beverly Hills.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Justin Bieber’s $8 million house in Beverly Hills, California.