Kaley Cuoco rose to fame with her performance in the hit television series The Big Bang Theory. Since then, she has appeared in several more projects including The Wedding Ringer, 8 Simple Rules, Harley Quinn, and many more. Cuoco is also a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee. Given Cuoco's rise to fame, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? A Kaley Cuoco house can be richly expressive. This particular Kaley Cuoco home contains a few notable signatures which set it apart from most. This article features Kaley Cuoco's $5.25 million house in Agoura Hills, California.

2022 was quite a busy year for Kaley Cuoco. She appeared in a pair of movies including Meet Cute and The Man from Toronto. Cuoco also appeared in the television series Harley Quinn and The Flight Attendant. Furthermore, 2022 was also the same year she decided to divorce husband Karl Cook.

Determined to start a new chapter in life, Cuoco decided to pick up an Agoura Hills estate from Twilight star Taylor Lautner. Cuoco shelled out $5.25 million for the property, despite the original selling price being $5 million.

Here are some photos of Kaley Cuoco's $5.25 million house in Agoura Hills, California.

Originally completed in 2020, what is now the Kaley Cuoco home is still relatively new. Cuoco is only the second owner of the home. The Agoura Hills estate sits on 8.92 acres of land. It encompasses 5,647 square feet of living space. Moreover, Cuoco's newly acquired home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Some of the two-story home's features include glass walls, tall ceilings, a spacious living room that shares the same floor with the dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a sports lounge area that includes a wet bar, and a master bedroom with a spa-like bathroom.

Apart from having a beautiful interior, the Kaley Cuoco house breathes. You will notice all the glass and the windows with a view to the rugged outdoors. The backyard features an infinity edge swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor cabana with a television and a kitchen, outdoor fire pits, an outdoor shower, and a bocce ball court.

Cuoco enjoyed a lot of success as an actress, especially during her run with The Big Bang Theory. In fact, the Big Bang Theory star raked in $1 million per episode during the latter part of the series. As a result, there's no question that the three time Primetime Emmy Award nominee can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Cuoco has a net worth of around $110 million.

This is all the information that we have on Kaley Cuoco's $5.25 million house in Agoura Hills, California.