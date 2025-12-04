Bill Simmons stepped right into the middle of one of basketball’s favorite debates, the one that follows Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant everywhere. The conversation always heats up when someone tries to separate two legends who defined the 2000s through sustained winning, unmatched longevity, and title after title. They collected 10 championships across a 15-year window and showed up in almost every June that mattered.

Simmons didn’t hesitate when Max Kellerman placed Bryant slightly ahead of Duncan during their conversation, per Newsbreak. He pushed back and lifted Duncan into territory he believes people overlook far too often. “That’s outrageous,” Simmons said while reacting to Kellerman’s ranking. “The Tim Duncan slander, I just think he is the most underappreciated superstar of all time.” He noted that he usually slots Kobe around tenth or eleventh, while Duncan lands seventh on his list. Simmons argued Duncan’s resume speaks louder than most think and pointed out that the Spurs icon never faced the chaotic movement that shaped some other greats’ careers.

Why Duncan’s placement matters

Simmons’ stance stirred up an argument that never dies. Many fans lean toward Bryant because they see him as the closest thing to Michael Jordan’s aura. They argue that Kobe’s shot-making, mentality, and championship moments create a top three case on their own. Still, when the discussion turns to achievements, Duncan brings a mountain of hardware. His Finals MVPs, his two league MVPs, and his decade of All-NBA First Team selections paint a picture few can duplicate.

Bill Simmons has Tim Duncan ranked over Kobe Bryant all-time and thinks it’s ‘outrageous’ when people say Kobe is better (🎥 @ringer ) pic.twitter.com/eg5GdUDPdN — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 3, 2025

Duncan arrived in San Antonio ready to dominate from day one, while Bryant needed time and space to evolve into the Lakers centerpiece. Once Shaquille O’Neal left, Kobe soared, but Duncan had already built a foundation that earned constant respect inside the league.

Even former players speak on Duncan’s greatness in ways that make people pause. BJ Armstrong once said Tim Duncan reminded him more of Jordan than anyone else he faced, a comment that adds weight to Simmons’ belief that the Spurs legend deserves a spot near the very top.