Jordon Hudson stepped straight into the center of North Carolina football headlines after filing a public records request that raised eyebrows around Chapel Hill. The request targeted Senior Associate Athletic Director Robbi Pickeral Evans, and she wanted every email tied to CBS, “60 Minutes,” or longtime producer Draggan Mihailovich between December 1, 2024 and April 29, 2025. She also asked for any messages connected to interview requests for new UNC head coach Bill Belichick. The move surprised many across the college football world since Hudson rarely involves herself in administrative matters, yet the language in the filing suggested she wanted every detail.

The request came at the same time Hudson started firing back at reports about her relationship with the program. Earlier this year, Pablo Torre said school sources told him Hudson could not enter team facilities and did not have access to the field. He also said her presence became a concern for people inside the building. “I don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward,” one UNC figure told Torre.

Hudson pushed back in visible fashion. She posted a photo on Instagram wearing what appeared to be an all-access badge along with a necklace that read “Banned.” She added a caption lightly aimed at Torre, writing, “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre.” Torre responded on X and said he reached out to Hudson to appear on “Pablo Finds Out.” He kept his reply short, adding that he still hoped to hear from her. “Hi @Jordonbella,” he wrote. “I assume this means you’re declining my invitation.”

Hudson’s legal threat adds fuel to the UNC headline cycle

Hudson’s message instantly circulated online. The image and caption created the impression she wanted to dispute every detail of Torre’s reporting. Her post also came shortly after news broke that she planned legal action against the journalist.

The request for UNC emails added another layer. She specifically asked for messages tied to CBS staffers, Belichick interview requests, and any communication with Mihailovich. The filing showed she wanted the correspondence sent electronically and said she was willing to cover any related fees. It also asked the school to cite any exemption if officials withheld records.

Hudson, 24, has drawn attention throughout Belichick’s first year in Chapel Hill. The FOIA request and her public back-and-forth with Torre only tightened the spotlight as the Tar Heels move deeper into the offseason. For now, her posts, her legal threat, and her document request have created a curious mix of sports, media, and university transparency.