It's official, Nick Bosa is off the market, but not with who you might have expected.

Over the last couple of weeks, Bosa has been at the center of romance rumors with country star Megan Moroney. However, it was cleared on the San Francisco 49ers star's side when he posted a video on TikTok with his girlfriend, model Ella Ailiff on November 30.

In the video, the model and NFL star were making coffee together as they watched football. In one part of the video, Ailiff sits on Bosa's lap and they share a few kisses as they sip their hot coffee.

“Coffee and football Sunday,” Bosa captioned the video.

Fans of the NFL star were not happy in the comments, with one fan jokingly writing, “This is a crazy way to find out I'm being cheated on.”

“My heart just broke,” one fan commented, with another adding, “I'm sick.”

“Bosa girls going through it right now,” another fan wrote.

In addition to Bosa putting the romance rumors with Moroney to rest, she also spoke up about the alleged relationship with People.

“I’m not dating right now at all,” Moroney told the publication amid the Bosa rumors. “I’m too busy.”

Fans believed that the two could be romantically involved after she attended the 49ers game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 21. The 49ers beat Arizona, 16-15, which Moroney celebrated in a private suite. She also showed off a custom 49ers jersey with her name on the back, as well as a No. 9, which she shared on Instagram.

According to Ailiff's Instagram she runs her won matcha business called Bella Blue Matcha and is a model with over 18k followers on Instagram and 144k on TikTok. Now that their relationship is out in the open, Ailiff will have to wait until next season to see Bosa on the field as he tore his ACL in September which has him out for the remainder of the season.