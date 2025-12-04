Shedeur Sanders just pulled off something wild. The Cleveland Browns quarterback landed on Google’s list of the most searched people in the entire United States for 2025, sitting right alongside figures like Zohran Mamdani, Erika Kirk and even Pope Leo XIV, per TMZ. That trio alone tells you how unpredictable this year became.

Google’s breakdown shows Sanders stood at the top spot for all athletes in America. He ranked sixth in the full group of public figures, which places him ahead of Bonnie Blue, Karoline Leavitt, Andy Byron and Jimmy Kimmel. That kind of attention rarely goes to a rookie quarterback, but Sanders kept drawing eyes with every twist in his journey.

Sanders Among Google's Top Trending People In 2025

Sanders leads all athletes in national searches

For the sports side specifically, the 23-year-old finished above Terence Crawford, Cooper Flagg, Cam Skattebo and Micah Parsons. Crawford created huge headlines after his super fight victory over Canelo Álvarez, but Sanders still generated more traction. His dramatic slide to the fifth round of the NFL Draft shaped the first wave of searches. His bench role created another set of spikes during the regular season. Then his opportunity against the Baltimore Ravens pushed things even further when he stepped in after Dillon Gabriel’s injury.

The rest of Google’s athlete list included Jaxson Dart, Sophie Cunningham, Shilo Sanders, Jalen Carter and Justin Rose. That gives Sanders yet another layer of impact, since he outpaced stars with established followings and international reach.

His name climbed globally as well. Google placed Sanders sixth among the most searched people around the world, which mirrors his standing in the United States. He did not just trend in pockets of NFL interest. He drew attention everywhere.

For a player who has lived under a bright spotlight since draft night, the surge lines up with the story. Fans track every move he makes, whether it was draft chaos or the delayed chance to step on the field. People kept searching and Sanders kept generating intrigue to the point where his name sits beside the Pope on a global list.