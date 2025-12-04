The end is officially near as John Cena's last match, which will take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13, is coming, and he will formally retire afterward.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cena doubled down on his plans to retire after the December edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. He knows some wrestlers come out of retirement, but he will not.

“It has been a crazy year where I announced this [my retirement match] like 15 months ago that I'm gonna retire,” Cena explained. “This has really never been done in WWE history. WWE Superstars don't necessarily retire; they always kind of hang on for one more match.

“I am absolutely 100% done. The 13th of December on Peacock is my last in-ring performance. I will never wrestle again,” Cena continued.

Cena knows people are skeptical about him actually retiring, which is why he did a year-long farewell tour. He wanted to brace fans for his last match.

John Cena makes main event declaration on his last WWE match

Initially, it didn't sound like Cena would main event his final show. When talking to Kimmel, Cena promised that fans would “see my final in-ring performance, but you'll also get a look at the major WWE Superstars facing future Superstars.”

He wanted to pay it back after Kurt Angle held an open challenge 23 years earlier, which Cena answered. So, it does not sound like he will be closing out the show.

However, when asked if he'd stay to the end of the show to see the younger stars compete, Cena clarified that he will “probably” close out the show.

“Normally, I go to bed early,” he quipped. “But I think I'm probably gonna end this one. So, I'll probably be last.”

This is a major relief for Cena fans. While opening the show is still a special spot, Cena is a legend, and it's only fitting that he closes out his final WWE show ever.