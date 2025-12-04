If the return of WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella ever happens, she will want to be teamed up with her twin, Nikki Bella, who's currently in the midst of her last run.

During an interview with Chris Val Vliet, Brie's husband, AEW star Bryan Danielson, said that she would only return to WWE if she were paired with the other half of the Bella Twins, Nikki.

“Yeah, [she would return] only in certain contexts,” Danielson said. “She doesn't want to come back and do a singles run or anything like that. If she comes back, she would want to do it with Nicole.”

Will Brie Bella reunite with Nikki Bella in WWE?

It's unknown if Brie Bella will ever return to WWE. Her last in-ring appearance was at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE. She participated in the annual battle royal.

Judging by Danielson's comments, Brie is open to one last return. However, it doesn't appear she would join him in AEW, instead opting to go back to WWE. Danielson is currently the color commentator of AEW Dynamite.

Currently, Nikki is competing in what she has called her last run in the company. She is coming off a loss to Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Recently, Nikki turned heel for the first time since her return in January 2025. She had formed an alliance with Vaquer, but it was inevitable that she would turn on her. That alliance came to an end in November when she attacked Vaquer.

She could likely use backup. Reforming the Bella Twins after several years apart would give them one last run together. They haven't been a tag team since 2018.

Nikki is a former Divas Champion. She had a record-setting 301-day reign with the belt. Brie has won the Divas Championship once, but she lost it to Kelly Kelly.