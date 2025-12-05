Odell Beckham Jr. has an ally in a viral comment about surviving on $100 million.

A clip from Beckham Jr's episode on The Pivot podcast resurfaced this week, which has caused an uproar online. The Super Bowl champion shared his controversial opinion in that spreading $100 million over five years is difficult to have it last forever.

“I always explain this to people,” OBJ said on the podcast back in October. “You give somebody a five-year, $100 million contract—that’s five years for 60. We’re getting taxed. That’s 12 million a year you have to spend, use, save, invest, flaunt, whatever.”

Beckham, who signed a then-record-breaking $95 million contract with the New York Giants in 2018, continued: “If you’re spending $4 million a year … that’s really $40 million over five years … Can you make that last forever?”

Mike Epps spoke to TMZ, seemingly understanding OBJ's point of view.

“Sometimes, you can't measure lifestyle with money,” the comedian said. “Sometimes, lifestyle overlaps money, so you gotta make sure that you control the lifestyle, and then your money will be controlled with it.”

Epps encouraged people to be cautious with spending and “keep it a minimum” when it comes to being interested in certain high-cost hobbies.

“The things that you're interested in, can cost you,” he said. “If you’re interested in looking good all the time, clothes, and into the hip-hop world, it’s gonna cost to be interested in that.”

That is not how NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe felt about Beckham Jr.'s answer.

“OBJ, I’m going to be honest with you, bro. If you get 60 million dollars liquid and that can’t last you a lifetime, you’ve got a problem,” Sharpe said on the Night Cap podcast which he co-hosts with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Sharpe questioned OBJ: “Do you really need 10 houses? Do you really need 15 cars? Do you need to buy everybody in your family a house that costs a million or two million dollars?”

Since many fans online and entertainers in the media space have voiced their opinion on his comment, OBJ decided to break his silence on the matter via X.

“Boy u can’t say nothin in this world nowadays, that’s why I been in my own lane my own world n put the way,” he wrote. “People love to take Shxt [sic] completely outta context to rationalize a statement in their own head that makes sense to them… what a world.”

Not too many fans were in agreement with OBJ with one fan stating that most people can't understand what he's saying due to the current economic situations people are facing.

“I completely get what you were saying and I know how much they tax, plus athletes often have to make their earnings last multiple lifetimes which can be tough because guys aren’t budgeting for that. But most of the country is in debt/broke so 99.9% of people can’t relate lol,” a fan wrote.

One fan called the NFL star out, writing, “If you don’t understand why you got backlash from what you said, then you are completely out of touch with reality.”