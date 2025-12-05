Kylie Kelce honored her husband, Jason Kelce, and explained why marrying him was a “strategic move.”

During her speech on Dec. 3 for the March of Dimes 43rd Annual Sports Luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, Kylie, who married the former Philadelphia Eagles star in 2018 shared that, “I have the privilege, one that I don't take lightly, to know Jason, not only as a headline or a highlight, but as a husband and a father,” she said during her speech per People.

“He is the steady heartbeat of our home,” she continued praising her husband. “What most people see is the intensity, the grit and how hard he truly works at everything that he does, but what I see is his love and his care. I get to see that on a daily basis.”

Kylie and Jason share four daughters: Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, 8 months. The Not Gonna Lie podcast host concluded her speech about her husband by praising his efforts as a team player on the field and off, “Jason always believed that being part of a team, whether it was the team that he played for for 13 seasons or the one that we're raising together at home, means showing up fully and wholeheartedly,” she said.

The Super Bowl champion won the Sports Achievement Award alongside Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky. NASCAR president Steve Phelps received the Corporate Leadership Award.

Jason shared about a tragic time in he and Kylie's marriage when his wife suffered a miscarriage in 2018. He shared how football got him through that difficult tome.

“I remember going out to my truck in the middle of practice and meetings, overcome with grief and emotion,” he said in his acceptance speech. “You really find out in moments like those how awesome sports are [and] how awesome teams are.”

“The work that March of Dimes does is not abstract. It's not a statistic. This is family. This is kids, this is babies,” he continued. “So the support that everyone here is giving to families and parents around the country should not be understated. I greatly appreciate you guys being here.”

Kylie has been open on her own platform about her pregnancy loss. She said on her Not Gonna Lie podcast that it's something that “never leaves you.”

“I emphasize the fact that this [pregnancy loss] still hurts after having four children, because it does. And it’s okay,” Kylie, who is mom to daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months, said. “For people who are still on their journey and haven’t yet gotten over the hump of getting to meet their tiny humans. I am so sorry for people who have experienced loss and who have also gotten to meet some of their tiny humans. I am also sorry because it doesn’t not hurt.”

She added through tears that speaking about her pain has been a coping method. “The things that helped me get through it were talking about it. I am a person who is an open book. I talked about it with my mom, who also experienced a loss, I talked about it with just about everyone. Since then, I’ve had friends and people I know go through losses, and like I said, it never leaves you.”