GloRilla decided to let fans peek into her world a little more than usual. In a new sit down with Complex, the Memphis star spoke on rumors that have followed her for months, from questions about her connection to Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram to whispers about how often she shows up courtside at games. Styled in a glittering Michael Jackson inspired outfit, she walked into the interview ready to address everything without giving too much away, per BET.

Near the seven minute mark of her conversation with Jordan Rose, GloRilla laughed when he asked about her relationship with Ingram. She kept it playful, saying she is a huge basketball fan and nothing more. When Rose joked about the Raptors’ nine game winning streak and Ingram’s recent game winner, she nodded to the team’s strong run but refused to attach herself to the narrative. “They are a great team, that is all I got to say,” she replied.

The moment fans waited for came when Rose asked how she and Ingram met. GloRilla giggled, then explained that she values privacy. She did share one detail. They first crossed paths last year during Thanksgiving when she attended a Memphis versus New Orleans matchup, back when Ingram played for the Pelicans. When Rose followed up by asking who made the first move, she answered right away. “Him,” she said with a grin. Then she shut the door on the topic and moved forward.

GloRilla on her relationship with NBA star Brandon Ingram. Shop GloRilla’s artist collection on Complex pic.twitter.com/6KcuAt4k9b — Complex (@Complex) December 3, 2025

Article Continues Below

GloRilla sets her boundaries while teasing new music

Away from relationship questions, GloRilla also talked about her recent momentum in music and her growing confidence. She highlighted her spot in the Best Rap Album conversation and admitted that award shows still make her nervous because of the lights, the cameras, and the celebrities watching. She also confirmed that she and Young Thug reconnected after a private apology and described how surreal it felt to party with Beyoncé.

Even while guarding parts of her personal life, GloRilla continues to own every room she enters, balancing transparency with mystery.