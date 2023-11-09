Katie Holmes' $4.6 million home in Calabasas is now up for sale. In this article, we take a look at the beautiful pad.

Katie Holmes is a popular actress who has had memorable performances on screen. She first rose to fame in the television series Dawson' Creek. She also appeared in other popular movies such as Batman Begins, the Mission Impossible movie series, Disturbing Behavior, Jack and Jill, Alone Together, and many more. Holmes is a Teen Choice Award nominee, an MTV Movie Award winner, and a Young Hollywood Award winner. Given Holmes' success, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Katie Holmes' $4.6 million home in Calabasas, Los Angeles, California.

In 2014, Holmes starred in a trio of movies such as Days and Nights, Miss Meadows, The Giver, and Dangerous Liaisons. During the same year, she also decided to move in with then-boyfriend Jamie Foxx, who is also a big-time celebrity. The property purchase cost the couple $3.8 million, based on a report by Apartment Therapy.

But after going their separate ways, Holmes has decided to list the same Calabasas home in the market. In fact, she listed the home with an asking price of $4.6 million.

Here are some photos of Katie Holmes' $4.6 million home in Calabasas, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Evening Standard

Holmes' former home encompasses 6,040 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The Calabasas home contains many features. Some of these include a spacious living room, a dining area that shares the same space as the modern kitchen that's equipped with top-quality appliances, a master bed suite, and many more.

Aside from a solid interior, the Calabasas property also boasts some spectacular outdoor space. The home contains a roof deck with sufficient space for a lounge area. On the other hand, the backyard has enjoyable amenities such as a basketball court, a swimming pool with a spa, and a fire pit.

Holmes is a popular actress with a handful of memorable roles. As a result, it isn't surprising that she picked up a luxurious home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Holmes has a net worth of around $25 million.

Although Holmes is unloading her Calabasas home, the Dawson's Creek star is currently living in New York, where her daughter Suri also goes to school.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Katie Holmes' $4.6 million home in Calabasas, Los Angeles, California.