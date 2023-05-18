Katie Holmes’ cryptic take on possibility of a Dawson’s Creek reboot

Fans of the seminal late 90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek don’t want to wait for their lives to be over, they want to know right now — will there ever be a reboot? That question was posed to Katie Holmes in an interview at Cannes as part of as the Kering Women in Motion talks, and Holmes had an interesting response.

She told interviewer Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety’s Chief Correspondent, that “There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience.” Holmes further added, “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

Yes, far be it from us to tarnish the hallowed image of Dawson’s Creek.

Dawson’s Creek ran for 6 seasons on the WB starting in 1998. Love it or hate-watch it, the show made household names out of James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who starred as affectedly verbose teens perennially caught in a love triangle, rectangle and/or many other love-based shapes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’ve often talked about it,” continued Holmes. “For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it’.”

You can watch the full interview of Katie Holmes’ wide-ranging conversation below. For now, it remains to be seen whether Dawson’s Creek will flow once again.