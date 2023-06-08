Kelly Clarkson is one of the most successful singers to come out of American Idol. Since winning the first American Idol, Clarkson has gone on to release several hit music such as Breakaway, Since You’ve Been Gone, Stronger, Catch My Breath, and many others. She also has three Grammy Award wins. With Clarkson’s accomplishments in the music industry, have you ever wondered how a popular singer like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Kelly Clarkson’s $8.24 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

2021 wasn’t really a good year for Clarkson. Although she released her ninth studio album called When Christmas Comes Around… in the same year, the three-time Grammy Award winner also decided to divorce her husband Brandon Blackstock. In addition to this, just a month after finalizing the divorce, Clarkson decided to sell the Encino mansion at a $260,000 loss.

Clarkson initially purchased the Encino mansion back in 2018 for $8.5 million. The Stronger singer originally listed the property for as much as $10 million. However, she settled for an $8.24 million property sale.

Here are some photos of Kelly Clarkson’s $8.24 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 2018, Clarkson’s previously owned mansion sits on 0.54 acres of land. On the property of land, there sits the main mansion and a two-story guest house. The Encino mansion encompasses 10,108 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Clarkson’s mansion features a spacious living room, a decent dining area, a billiards pool table, a mini movie theater, a gourmet kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and a master bedroom that features a fireplace, a private patio, and an easy-to-notice walk-in closet.

While the home’s interior is already great, there’s also a lot to admire about the property’s outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor lounge area, an outdoor kitchen that includes a pizza oven, and a grassy lawn. With the home’s amenities, it’s easy to tell why Clarkson called the Encino mansion her home for three years.

Clarkson is one of the most successful singers with several hit singles to her name. As a result, there’s no question that she can still afford to live a luxurious lifestyle, despite taking a loss when transacting the Encino mansion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clarkson has a net worth of around $45 million. Aside from earning a lot of money as a musical artist, she also earns from hosting her reality show called The Kelly Clarkson Show. Furthermore, the three-time Grammy Award winner also served as one of the judges on The Voice from Season 14 to 21 and the 23rd season.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kelly Clarkson’s $8.24 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.