Triple-doubles are a great way to flaunt a player's all-around game. It's a manifestation of a player's ability to contribute across the boards in a box score with at least 10 in three stat categories. As a result, it's quite normal for the greatest players to register one from time to time or for some like Nikola Jokic, they average a triple-double for a season. However, not all greats can register even one triple-double. Here is a look at the 10 greatest NBA players to never register a triple-double.

Moses Malone

Moses Malone was one of the greatest big men during his peak. He was a three-time NBA MVP and 12-time NBA All-Star, having averaged a double-double for his career. He also led the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA title in 1983 with him crowned as the Finals MVP.

But surprisingly, Malone never registered a triple-double in any of the 1,455 games played. Nonetheless, he did come close in 1983 against the San Diego Clippers, when he posted 28 points, 16 rebounds, and nine blocks in the 124-116 Sixers victory.

Manu Ginobili was one of the most iconic players in San Antonio Spurs history. The Argentinian superstar was a key player in helping the Spurs capture four NBA titles. He was also an NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner and had a pair of All-NBA Team honors. While he never posted a single triple-double, Ginobili often put more weight on team victories over individual accomplishments, making him an easy fan favorite who was eventually inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale was one of the best power forwards in NBA history. He was one of the pillars of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1980s, proving to be a perfect fit alongside Larry Bird. The 6-foot-10 power forward was a consistent double-double threat. But while he never finished with a triple-double, he did come close in a 117-106 win over the Chicago Bulls in 1983, when he put up 22 points, 10 rebounds, and nine blocks off the bench. Nonetheless, McHale still has three NBA championships to be proud of.

Perhaps the best basketball player out of Asia, Yao Ming was certainly way ahead of his time as an agile 7-foot-6 center. In fact, he's the lone Asian NBA player to ever be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Yao could've probably had a triple-double of points-rebounds-blocks at any time during his career, thanks to his sheer size. And had he played in the modern era, he could've enjoyed more liberty to create for his teammates at the post. Unfortunately, injuries ultimately hampered his career.

For more than a decade, Dominique Wilkins was the face of the Atlanta Hawks. He was ultimately the team's go-to-guy, opening the doors for nine All-Star Game appearances and a scoring title in 1986. But while Wilkins had the license to pretty much do whatever he wanted on the court, the former Hawks star never aimed for a triple-double with his sights mainly set on scoring.

George Gervin

Another superstar who failed to get a triple-double in his career was George Gervin. The four-time scoring champion had one major role for his teams, which was to put points on the board. Gervin was an ultimate scoring machine, as the nine time NBA All-Star never averaged less than double-digits throughout his NBA career. While he did get some double-doubles in his career, a triple-double was always out of reach.

Bob McAdoo

Bob McAdoo was one of the elite big men back in the day. In fact, he collected two NBA titles and was crowned NBA MVP in 1975. McAdoo was also a double-double machine on a nightly basis. With scoring and rebounding as his main focus, it was quite rare for him to create for his teammates. However, he did flirt with a triple-double against the New York Knicks in 1978. McAdoo finished the game with 24 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

Tiny Archibald

Despite standing only at 6-foot-1, Nate “Tiny” Archibald was a double-double threat. In fact, the pint-sized guard once led the NBA in both points and assists during the 1972-73 season. However, with his height, it was hard for him to collect at least 10 rebounds. But while he did come close on several occasions, a triple-double never happened in his decorated career.

When he was at his peak, LaMarcus Aldridge was one of the best power forwards in the NBA. Equipped with an automatic midrange shot and decent rebounding skills, dropping double-doubles was another day at the office for Aldridge. But for a player who wasn't known to set the table for his teammates nor was he a defensive menace, it's only natural that a triple-double remained elusive to the seven-time NBA All-Star.