While the move drew heat from its fanbase, the Mavericks will have the privilege of selecting with the No. 1 pick at the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. With a chance to select Duke star Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks front office heaved a sigh of relief.

However, the Mavericks could decide to trade the draft pick for established players. In the past, Dallas has had its fair share of both great draft picks and successful acquisitions to NBA Draft day. Here is a look at the Dallas Mavericks' 10 best NBA Draft day moves in history.

10. Mark Aguirre – 1981

Mark Aguirre had the makings of a star after a strong college showing with DePaul. With Dallas needing a star, they decided to make him the top overall pick of the 1981 NBA Draft. He turned out to be as good as advertised, becoming the Mavs main offensive weapon for a little over seven seasons. However, locker room issues marred his tenure in Dallas. They eventually traded him to the Detroit Pistons, where he won two NBA championships.

9. Derek Harper – 1983

When it comes to defense, Derek Harper was one of the very best to answer the call in a Mavs uniform. The two-time All-Defensive Team selection easily did whatever he was asked to do, especially on the defensive end. Thanks to his contributions, Harper did help Dallas become a mainstay in the postseason.

8. Jamal Mashburn – 1993

With the fourth overall pick at the 1993 NBA Draft, the Mavericks selected Jamal Mashburn. The Kentucky standout emerged as one of the best scoring forwards in the NBA. Although his points hardly translated to wins, Mashburn injected some competitiveness and excitement into a bottom-feeding Mavs squad. He was one of the few silver linings during the franchise's dark chapter before falling to injury woes.

7. Josh Howard – 2003

In a stacked 2003 NBA Draft class, headlined by LeBron James, the Mavericks had the privilege of selecting with the 29th overall pick at the draft. Although a bit late into the first round, Dallas still snagged a solid reliable starter in Josh Howard. The onetime NBA All-Star was a huge part of the exciting Mavericks squads in the mid-2000s that saw them contend in the Western Conference, including a Finals appearance in 2006.

6. Dereck Lively II – 2023

At the 2023 NBA Draft, the Mavericks originally selected Cason Wallace. They then traded away the Kentucky standout in exchange for 7-foot-1 beanpole Dereck Lively II. He emerged as a perfect fit alongside Luka Doncic, thanks to being a lob threat and rim protector. He played an instrumental role in helping the Mavs make a long-awaited return back to the NBA Finals in 2024.

5. Jalen Brunson – 2018

In under-the-radar fashion, the Mavs sneakily drafted Jalen Brunson in the second round of the 2918 NBA Draft with the 33rd overall pick. Brunson emerged as a reliable sixth man during his time with the Mavericks thanks to his efficient playmaking and timely scoring. He was also a perfect fit alongside Luka. Unfortunately, the Mavs weren't satisfied enough to reward him with a better deal, prompting Brunson to take his talents to the New York Knicks, where he became a certified superstar.

4. Rolando Blackman – 1981

At the 1981 NBA Draft, the Mavericks made two first-round selections, one of which was used to select Rolando Blackman with the ninth overall pick. The 6-foot-6 forward became a key contributor for Dallas, scoring his way to four All-Star Game appearances. To this day, Blackman ranks second in scoring in the all-time Mavericks record books.

3. Jason Kidd – 1994

Picking up Jason Kidd at the 1994 NBA Draft was a no-brainer. In fact, he was arguably the most talented star out of his draft class. While he did take NBA Rookie of the Year honors, the Mavs didn't entirely enjoy Kidd's presence at first. They shipped him away, and he had stopovers with the Phoenix Suns and New Jersey Nets before reuniting with Dallas. Kidd helped Dallas secure an NBA title in 2011.

2. Luka Doncic – 2018

The 2018 NBA Draft saw Dallas select Trae Young before swapping him for Luka Doncic, who was dubbed as the future face of the NBA. While the debate between Luka and Young continues to grow, there's no question that the acquisition of the Slovenian sensation paid dividends, especially when he was the superstar who led the Mavs back to the NBA Finals in 2024.

1. Dirk Nowitzki – 1998

Speaking of draft night trades, the Milwaukee Bucks originally selected Dirk Nowitzki at the 1998 NBA Draft with the ninth overall pick. However, the Mavericks traded for him in return for Robert Traylor, who they selected with the sixth overall pick. It was an underrated draft trade at the time that ultimately paved the way for a Mavericks championship run 13 years later.