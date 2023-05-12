Kelly Clarkson made her name singing songs like My Life Would Suck Without You and Because of You, but for the staff of her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, it sounds like their lives might suck because of conditions on her show. Staffers are leveling some pretty serious allegations about life behind-the-scenes of the popular talk show, according to Rolling Stone.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, one current and 10 former employees spoke to the magazine complaining of being subjected to overwork, underpay and mental trauma in an overall toxic workplace.

As one former employee said, “NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is.” Another added, “I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?”

Neither NBC, nor Clarkson or the show’s executive producer Alex Duda, responded to the accusations.

The former employees say the root of the problem is Duda, who hides from Clarkson what staffers say they’re enduring as part of the atmosphere Duda has created on set.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As one former employee put it: “I think Alex Duda’s a monster. I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on.”

The current and former employees did largely defend Kelly Clarkson herself. “Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative,” said one of the former employees. “I would be shocked if she knew. I’d be floored if she knew the staff wasn’t getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that.”

Even so, it’s called The Kelly Clarkson Show, and accountability for this sort of thing usually goes all the way to the top, so it will be interesting to see what the fallout is like.