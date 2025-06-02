In the modern NBA, the league has been more global than ever, especially with the influx of international talent. As a result, it isn't surprising that the rest of the world has been slowly closing the gap, basketball-wise. But while international faces have continued to grow quantitively in the league, a handful have even marked themselves as elite by winning the MVP award.

In fact, an American-born player hasn't won the NBA MVP award since 2017-18 when James Harden won for the Houston Rockets. Here are the eight international players who have won NBA MVP, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

MVP season: 1994

Hakeem Olajuwon was the best big man during his era. The 1993-94 NBA MVP, who was Nigerian, was the architect behind the iconic “Dream Shake,” leading the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships. He averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game during his lone MVP season.

During the same year, Olajuwon also won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. The 1990s belonged to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. However, Olajuwon played a major role in sneaking the Rockets into the conversation, ultimately making him the best international player to win the MVP Award.

2. Tim Duncan

MVP seasons: 2002 and 2003

Tim Duncan is a legendary icon for the San Antonio Spurs. The two-time NBA MVP led the Spurs to five NBA titles, three of which saw him named as the Finals MVP. Duncan was so great, to the point that he nearly made it three straight NBA MVPs, finishing as the runner-up in 2004.

Known as the Big Fundamental, the U.S. Virgin Islands big man ultimately controlled the paint down low, while his strong fundamentals and team-first style of play elevated him into a franchise cornerstone that turned into a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

MVP seasons: 2021, 2022, and 2024

Dominance has been the best way to describe Nikola Jokic in the NBA today. The three-time NBA MVP is clearly the best center in the league today and has finished Top 2 in MVP voting five straight years. Moreover, it's his exceptional all-around skills that put him in a class of his own, heads-and-shoulders above the rest of the league.

The Serbian center established his legacy by taking three NBA MVP awards to go along with an NBA title and a Finals MVP Award. With him, the Denver Nuggets were able to call themselves champions for the first time in franchise history. In fact, one can even argue that he has already become the best player out of Europe.

MVP seasons: 2019 and 2020

Another European star who has taken over the NBA is the Greek Freak in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also has Nigerian descent. Antetokounmpo established himself in the NBA by taking back-to-back NBA MVP Awards, becoming the first international player since Steve Nash to accomplish the feat.

He first stormed into the NBA by winning the NBA Most Improved Player. Since then, he has collected plenty more awards, including the NBA Defensive Player of the Year and nine All-Star selections. But more importantly, Giannis even led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA title in 2021 and an NBA Cup title in 2024.

5. Dirk Nowitzki

Article Continues Below

MVP season: 2007

At one point, Dirk Nowitzki was considered to be the best player out of Europe thanks to his elite shooting for a big man. In fact, Nowitzki was arguably the one who revolutionized the idea of a stretch big man, paving the way for position-less basketball.

He had a stellar MVP season in 2006-07, averaging 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from downtown. Nowitzki would also be remembered for carrying the Dallas Mavericks all the way to a 2011 NBA championship despite a stacked playoff field.

6. Steve Nash

MVP seasons: 2005 and 2006

Steve Nash was the first ever Canadian to win the NBA MVP Award. Furthermore, he followed up that historic season by winning another, making him only the second international basketball player to accomplish the feat in back-to-back fashion.

Although he was eluded by a NBA title throughout his career, Nash was an elite playmaker who possessed high IQ, solid shooting, and top-notch passing. From the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, the Canadian guard was the centerpiece for the Phoenix Suns, leading them to a handful of competitive playoff runs.

MVP season: 2025

Speaking of Canadians, the 2024-25 season witnessed the second to win the NBA MVP Award in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Originally, SGA was known for being a part of the blockbuster exchange headlined by All-Star Paul George. Since then, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard has transformed into a superstar.

He recently helped the Thunder clinched a spot at the 2025 NBA Finals. And as the leader of a team filled with youth and talent, SGA is in a position to be the face of a possible dynasty. As a result, it won't be surprising if the Thunder star climbs up this list in the near future.

MVP season: 2023

In the 2022-23 season, it was Joel Embiid who denied Nikola Jokic's NBA MVP run. The Cameroonian big man solidified himself as an elite center in the NBA by taking 2023 NBA MVP honors.

The Philadelphia 76ers star had a dominant season, posting a league-best 33.1 points per game to go along with 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He was only the third African player to ever win the award. However, Embiid finds himself dead last in this list primarily due to his lack of playoff success and his inability to stay healthy.