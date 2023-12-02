Kelly Olynyk is selling his home in Bloomfield Township, Mich. It can be yours for only $3.5 million. Check out that enormous walk-in closet!

As of late, Kelly Olynyk has proven in the NBA that he can be a reliable stretch big man, especially off the bench. Aside from his achievements in the NBA, the Utah Jazz big man also recently helped the Canada National basketball team bring home the bronze medal from the recently concluded FIBA World Cup. Now with the Jazz, Olynyk will serve as a grizzled veteran who'll guide a young Jazz squad into the future, at least until Olynyk gets traded.

Given Olynyk's impact in the league, have you ever wondered how an international basketball player like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kelly Olynyk's $3.5 million home in Bloomfield Township, Mich.

Back in 2021, Olynyk ended his stint with the Miami Heat before spending the rest of the season with the Houston Rockets after being involved in the trade that was headlined by All-Star guard Victor Oladipo. Around the same time, Olynyk also decided to purchase a Michigan home for nearly $3 million.

However, after only a year, the Jazz big man is already moving on from the same Michigan home. The former All-Rookie team player listed his Michigan home in the market with an asking price of $3.5 million.

Here are some photos of Kelly Olynyk's $3.5 million home in Bloomfield Township.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally built in 1977, the home was reconstructed in 2020. Olynyk's estate encompasses 5,191 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Featuring an open floor plan, inside the home contains a massive living room that shares the same floor with a family dining area. In addition to this, the home also features a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a massive master bedroom with a resort-style bathroom and an enormous closet.

Aside from a great interior, the property also contains some nice outdoor space perfect for getting some fresh air. The backyard features a covered patio with a lounge area, concrete walkways, and easy access to the lake thanks to a private dock.

Olynyk has proven to be a serviceable big man in the NBA. As a result, there's no question that the Canadian big man can afford to live in luxury. Based on Fresherslive, Olynyk has a net worth of around $15 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kelly Olynyk's $3.5 million home in Bloomfield Township.