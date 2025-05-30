The Michigan football team is expected to have a big summer on the recruiting trail, and one its top targets is four-star EDGE Titan Davis. Davis recently trimmed his list of college options down to four, and the Wolverines made the cut. However, the competition here is very stiff. The Missouri native is also considering Alabama, Penn State and USC.

“NEWS: Four-Star DL Titan Davis is down to Alabama, Michigan, USC, & Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 270 DL from Saint Louis, MO is ranked as a Top 10 DL in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry).”

Michigan has had a lot of success against all three of those schools on the football field in recent years, but recruiting is a year-long battle. Titan Davis is a prized recruit, and whichever team lands him is getting a future star.

Davis is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #98 player in the 2026 class, the #13 DL and the #2 player in the state of Missouri. Davis currently attends DeSmet High School in St. Louis, MO. In terms of a geographical advantage, Michigan is the closest to home. However, it’s clear that Davis isn’t too worried about that, as Ann Arbor is still about seven hours away.

The Michigan football team has had a good month on the recruiting trail, and it is hoping to see the momentum carry over into offical visit season. The next few months will be crucial for the Wolverines, and they are hoping that it comes with a commitment from Titan Davis. Michigan has seen its recruiting class ranking on the rise in recent weeks after a few big commitments, but there is still a lot of work to be done if the Wolverines to want to finish with another top-10 recruiting class.