The Jazz have been awful and are spiraling, coming into this matchup. The Pacers are playing well in comparison, making this matchup even more interesting in Indiana. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Jazz have talent but are having a rough season, sitting at 16-61. They have also lost seven straight games entering this matchup. This offense has a lot of balance, but due to injuries, Collin Sexton is the scoring leader in this game, while Keyonte George is also a giant key player in this matchup. They have a massive challenge against the Pacers on the road in Indiana because of how well the offense has been playing.

The Pacers are 45-31 and have won three of the last four games. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA on offense. The Pacers' depth is outstanding, and this offense is one of the best in the NBA. This is an intriguing matchup because the Jazz are injured and struggling, while the Pacers can keep improving their standing in the Eastern conference.

Here are the Jazz-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Pacers Odds

Utah Jazz: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +750

Indiana Pacers: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 235 (-112)

Under: 235 (-108)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/KJZZ

Why the Jazz Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have struggled on defense this year, and their offense has had most of the pressure. They are 18th in scoring defense, allowing 115.2 points per game; 25th in field-goal defense, 47.6%; and 12th in three-point defense, 35.8%.

Myles Turner and Siakam have been a solid frontcourt duo down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 6.9 per game, and Turner is the blocks leader with 1.9 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Three players average at least one steal, and Haliburton is the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Pacers have playmakers on their roster, but this defense has had lapses and too many different issues for consistency. This is an intriguing matchup, but they have been unreliable this season.

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah offense is balanced and does have firepower, but it has not been consistent. They are 21st in scoring offense at 111.4 points per game, 21st in field goal percentage at 45.5%, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 35.6%.

Seven players on the Jazz average over double digits in scoring. Lauri Markkanen is the best player on this roster, but with him out, Sexton leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game. George is second, averaging 16.6 points per game. Then, Isaiah Collier emerged as a star in the backcourt and was the assist leader, averaging 6.2 per game.

This offense has taken a giant hit with all the injuries, like with Markkanen and Collins out. Sexton, George, and Collier are now the most significant keys for this offense, and they should score on a Pacers defense that has struggled most of the year.

The Utah Jazz have been awful on defense this year. They are 29th in points allowed, at 120.4 points per game; 26th in field goal percentage defense, at 47.6%; and 11th in three-point percentage defense, where they also allow 35.7% from behind the arc.

The Jazz's frontcourt has been a significant strength this season. Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team, but he's injured, so the next best rebounder is Oscar Tshiebwe, averaging 7.8 per game. Four players are tied for the team lead in blocks with 0.3 per game, led by KJ Martin, Micah Potter, and Cody Williams. The perimeter defense has struggled in comparison to their frontcourt. John Collins leads the team in steals, averaging one per game, and he should be available for this matchup.

This defense has struggled all season, and the Pacers are primed to take advantage. Indiana has a ton of weapons on offense, and they should easily beat the Jazz on this side of the court.

The Pacers' offense has been one of the most reliable units in the NBA this season. They are seventh in scoring, at 117.1 points per game, third in field-goal percentage, 49.1%, and seventh in three-point percentage, 37.2%.

Seven different Pacers average more than double digits, and Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.3 points per game. Haliburton is up next in scoring with 18.7 points per game. He is also the engine that makes the entire offense go, as the assists leader with 9.2 per game, which is also tied for third in the NBA.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense. Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have also provided some good depth for the Pacers, helping to create an offense that is flush with balance and has many different ways to attack the Jazz's defense. They should have a significant advantage on this side of the court and should score at will.

Final Jazz-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are awful and on a downward spiral, while Pacers are playing well, leading into the home stretch. The Pacers win and cover at home easily to extend their winning streak.

Final Jazz-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -15.5 (-110)