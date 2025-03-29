The Memphis Grizzlies’ turbulent week extended beyond the sidelines, as details emerged surrounding a heated exchange between teammates Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama during the team’s 140-103 blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place during a timeout, was brought to light in a recent report by The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Fred Katz, and Joe Vardon. According to a league source who witnessed the interaction firsthand, the altercation stemmed from a disagreement over defensive effort.

Bane, visibly frustrated, confronted Aldama during the huddle.

“Are you gonna f—ing guard anybody?” he shouted.

Aldama quickly responded, “F— you,” prompting Bane to escalate the confrontation by shoving Aldama toward the bench and shouting back, “No, f— you. Play harder.”

The exchange did not appear to impact the Grizzlies’ performance on the court. Memphis cruised to a dominant 37-point victory, with Bane leading the way. The fifth-year guard finished with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block while shooting 8-of-16 from the field.

Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama exchange underscores internal strain as Grizzlies move forward

Tensions have reportedly been building within the Grizzlies’ locker room, culminating in Friday’s decision to dismiss head coach Taylor Jenkins. Jenkins, who had served in the role since 2019, led Memphis to the playoffs in three separate seasons and became the franchise’s all-time wins leader earlier this year.

The organization appointed Tuomas Iisalo as interim head coach as the Grizzlies prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.

Memphis enters the weekend with a 44-29 record, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The two teams are set to face off Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET in a game with significant postseason implications.

While internal disputes such as the one involving Bane and Aldama are not uncommon in high-pressure environments, the timing of the confrontation underscores the volatility surrounding the franchise in recent days. With the coaching change and playoff positioning on the line, the Grizzlies are looking to stabilize both on and off the court.

Aldama, 24, is in his fourth NBA season and has emerged as a key rotation piece. He is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range across 57 appearances, including 16 starts.

Bane, 26, remains one of Memphis’ most reliable contributors and vocal leaders. Through 61 games this season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

With nine games remaining, Memphis will look to regroup and finish the regular season strong under Iisalo’s guidance. Internal unity will likely be a critical factor as the team navigates a competitive Western Conference field.